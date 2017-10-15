ROH News: Cody Rhodes Says He’s the Biggest Draw in the Industry, CM Punk vs. Jimmy Rave Match for Throwback Thursday

– Ring of Honor released a post-match video with ROH world champion Cody Rhodes after his win over KUSHIDA at ROH’s Global Wars event yesterday. Rhodes talked about what’s next, and he stated that he’s the biggest draw in the industry. He stated the following.

“It’s no longer the company that defines the man, it’s the man that defines the company, and that company is Ring of Honor and the company that I keep is the Bullet Club. So, come at me and I will be smiling, because I’m the biggest damn draw in this entire industry.”

Post match comments from @CodyRhodes after a successful ROH title defense at #GlobalWars pic.twitter.com/pFMMtlrPec — ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) October 15, 2017

– ROH shared a full match for Throwback Thursday featuring former WWE Superstar and ROH world champion, CM Punk, against Jimmy Rave. You can watch the full match video in the player below.