ROH News: Cody Rhodes On Who Is Leading Bullet Club, Manhattan Mayhem Meet & Greet Set

-ROH posted the following video, hyping the Kenny Omega vs. Cody match at Supercard of Honor…

“Somebody actually won a World Championship – and that party was flush – there was Marty over there, Hangman over there, the Bucks, the streamers, but no Kenny/And I know he has that arduous schedule of wrestling one match a month, but come on, ‘Leader’ it’s not a title it’s a behavior. Ya have to live it!”

– ROH announced that prior to Saturday’s Manhattan Mayhem event, they will have multiple stars out for a 90 minute meet-and-greet with the fans. Cody, The Young Bucks, Marty Scurll, Dalton Castle, Volador Jr., Ultimo Guerrero, and Tenille Dashwood will be available, and it will be $20 for individual (or $30 for a tag team) for one personal signed item or an 8×10 photo (ROH supplied) and a posed photo.