ROH News: Cody Says He’s Bullet Club’s Leader, Kenny Omega & Brandi Rhodes Trade Barbs Over Kiss

– Cody spoke with ROH’s Ian Riccaboni following ROH 16th Anniversary show on Friday about his feud with Kenny Omega. You can check out the video belows. Cody says that everyone’s eyes are fixed on his match with Omega at Supercard of Honor. He says that should be enough for Omega and questions the escalation of the situation. He takes aim at Omega for “kiss[ing[ my wife” and says he’s supposed to be the best wrestler in the world and a hero, but he’s a hero for competing in the right ever night. Cody says perception is no longer reality; reality is reality. He concludes, “The reality is, I am the leader of Bullet Club and I am the hero in this story.”

– Speaking of Brandi and Omega, the two went back and forth about the kiss on Twitter. You can see a clip of the moment below where Brandi kisses Omega, as well as their shots at each other over the moment:

Kenny’s dreams came true last night…at the expense of my sweet lips…😏 https://t.co/UyIVmykToE — Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) March 10, 2018