ROH News: David Finlay vs. Rocky Romero Extended Preview, Week by Week Previews Pure Wrestling Tournament Week 2, Next Week’s TV Matchups

– David Finlay will face Rocky Romero for the ROH Pure Championship tournament on this week’s ROH TV. A new extended preview was released for the matchup this week, which you can see below.

– ROH released this week’s Week By Week episode, which previews Week 2 of the Pure Wrestling Tournament. That video is available below.

– Also set for this week’s ROH TV, Delirious will face Matt Sydal. Next week’s episode will feature the following matchups:

* Fred Yehi vs. Silas Young

* Josh Woods vs. Kenny King