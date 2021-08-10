wrestling / News
ROH News: Eli Isom vs. Dak Draper Set for Today’s Week By Week, Weekly TV Highlights
– Today’s edition of ROH Week By Week will feature Eli Isom vs. Dak Draper. The new episode debuts at 1:00 pm ET on the ROH YouTube channel:
– Here are the video highlights for the latest ROH weekly TV episode:
