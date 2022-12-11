wrestling / News

ROH News: Final Battle Media Scrum Livestream Online, What Happened After Final Battle Went Off The Air, Photo of Briscoes After Dog Collar Match

December 10, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
ROH Final Battle Image Credit: ROH

– The livestream for the media scrum after ROH Final Battle is now online.

PWInsider reports that after Final Battle went off the air, Claudio Castagnoli gave a speech thanking the audience. He then sang ‘Deep in the Heart of Texas’ with Wheeler Yuta.

– ROH shared a photo of the Briscoes following their bloody dog collar match with FTR at tonight’s show.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

ROH Final Battle, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading