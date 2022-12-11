wrestling / News
ROH News: Final Battle Media Scrum Livestream Online, What Happened After Final Battle Went Off The Air, Photo of Briscoes After Dog Collar Match
– The livestream for the media scrum after ROH Final Battle is now online.
.@RingofHonor #FinalBattle Post-Show Media Scrum
Order the replay from: @bleacherreport: https://t.co/Ek0L2dyjoG https://t.co/3wq42YbfQQ
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 11, 2022
– PWInsider reports that after Final Battle went off the air, Claudio Castagnoli gave a speech thanking the audience. He then sang ‘Deep in the Heart of Texas’ with Wheeler Yuta.
– ROH shared a photo of the Briscoes following their bloody dog collar match with FTR at tonight’s show.
The new @ringofhonor World Tag Team Champions #TheBriscoes celebrate 🥃🍻
If you missed it, order the #ROHFinalBattle replay right now!@BRWrestling: https://t.co/EdGVnhNRo0 pic.twitter.com/mAjrZuyjTH
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) December 11, 2022
