ROH News: Honor Reigns Supreme to Stream Free, Promo For Show’s Main Event

– Ring of Honor has announced that Friday’s Honor Reigns Supreme show will stream live and free. You can see the full announcement for the show below:

Honor Reigns Supreme will take place tomorrow night, Friday, February 9, from a packed Cabarrus Arena in North Carolina, USA. As Ring of Honor transitions to the new ROHWrestling.com and debuts the ROH App and the much anticipated HonorClub service, ROH wants to thank all fans from around the world with a LIVE and FREE stream of Honor Reigns Supreme!

To accommodate as many fans as possible, the live stream beginning at 7PM EST will be available at ROHWrestling.com, Facebook Live, and the FITE app.

The event will feature a six-man main event with BULLET CLUB (“The American Nightmare” Cody, “The Villain” Marty Scurll, and co-holder of the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship Adam Page vs. THE KINGDOM (Matt Taven, “The Best Around” TK O’Ryan, and “The Horror King” Vinny Marseglia).

ROH World Champion Dalton Castle, Co-Holders of the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship The Young Bucks, ROH World Television Champion “Pro Wrestling’s Last Real Man” Silas Young, and many more will all be competing live and for free!

Ring of Honor has always and will continue to put its focus on the fans of pro wrestling first. This live and free stream of Honor Reigns Supreme is guaranteed to provide pro wrestling at its best with moments meant to be experienced as they happen live!

