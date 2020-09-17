wrestling / News

ROH News: HonorClub Roku Channel Down, Throwback 4-Corner Survival Match

September 17, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Ring of Honor ROH’s ROH ROH TV - Sinclair Broadcasting - Joe Koff - Honor United Dojo Tracy Williams HonorClub

PWInsider reports that the ROH HonorClub Roku channel is down at the moment. ROH is said to be aware of the problem and is working on a fix for the issue.

– ROH released a free throwback match featuring Delirious vs. Rocky Romero vs. Erick Stevens vs. Jack Events in a 4-Corner Survival match. Delirious and Romero are both set to compete in the Pure Championship Tournament this week.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

ROH, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading