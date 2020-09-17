wrestling / News
ROH News: HonorClub Roku Channel Down, Throwback 4-Corner Survival Match
September 17, 2020 | Posted by
– PWInsider reports that the ROH HonorClub Roku channel is down at the moment. ROH is said to be aware of the problem and is working on a fix for the issue.
– ROH released a free throwback match featuring Delirious vs. Rocky Romero vs. Erick Stevens vs. Jack Events in a 4-Corner Survival match. Delirious and Romero are both set to compete in the Pure Championship Tournament this week.
