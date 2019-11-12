ROH News: Jay Lethal to be Ready in Time for Final Battle, Note on Dan Maff Contract Signing

– PWInsider reports that Jay Lethal informed ROH he will be ready to return to the ring in time for Final Battle 2019. As previously reported, Lethal suffered an arm break during the UK tour.

– ROH signed Dan Maff to a new contract extension. PWInsider reports that there was a backstage moment backstage where after Maff’s match with PCO, Ring of Honor’s booker Delirious went in front of the locker room and asked whether they should sign Dan Maff. The locker room is said to have broken out into huge applause and everyone said they should do it. It was reportedly an “emotional moment” for Maff.