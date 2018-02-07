ROH News: Jay Lethal Reveals Best Wrestling Advice He’s Received, Throwback Women Match, WOH Tournament Matches Set For Japan

– Jay Lethal discussed the best advice he’s ever received in the business during a new interview with the ROH website. Lethal said in the 10 Questions article, “Kevin Nash told me, ‘If you’re not having fun, then what is the point?’ I didn’t fully grasp it until a few years later, when I realized that I could have fun and work hard at the same time.”

Lethal also discusses his first memory of pro wrestling, his impressions and more.

– ROH has announced that two first-round matches in the Women of Honor Championship tournament will take place in Japan on February 24th. The matches will take place in Stardom and will feature Jenny Rose vs. Kagetsu and vs. HZK.

The tournament kicks off this weekend on ROH TV.

– Here is a throwback ROH women’s match as posted to YouTube. The Four Corner Survival Match saw Ashley Lane (Madison Rayne), MsChif, Lacey, and Daizee do battle. MsChif got the win by pinning Lane: