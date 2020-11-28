wrestling / News

ROH News: Jay Lethal vs. Josh Woods Preview, Top 7 Greatest Reunions, Full Kingdom vs. Young Bucks vs. Addiction Match Video

November 28, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– ROH released a new video today showcasing Jay Lethal and Josh Woods in a Pure Wrestling Rules match. That preview video is available below:

– The ROH Honor List showcased the Top 7 Greatest ROH Reunions following Matt Taven and Mike Bennett being reunited. That video is available here:

– This week’s Throwback Thursday match video for Ring of Honor featured Young Bucks vs. Kingdom vs. Addiction from All-Star Extravaganza VII. That video is available below.

