ROH News: Jay Lethal vs. Silas Young & More Set For Honor For All, Sami Callihan’s Opponent For Chris Jericho Cruise Announced

– Jay Lethal will defend the ROH World Championship against Silas Young at ROH Honor For All on July 20th. ROH announced the match on Friday, along with two others as you can see below. Video of Lethal challenging Young is also below:

* Jay Lethal (c) vs. Silas Young (ROH World Championship)

* Punishment Martinez (c) vs. Scorpio Sky (ROH World TV Championship)

* Sumie Sakai vs. Karen Q (Proving Grounds Match – If Karen wins, she’ll receive a future title shot)

– Sami Callihan’s opponent for Chris Jericho’s Rock N’ Wrestling Rager cruise is set. Marty Scurll will face Callihan at the event, as you can see below: