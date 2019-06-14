wrestling / News
ROH News: Jeff Cobb Interview, New Shirts, Throwback Match, More
June 14, 2019
– This weekend’s episode of ROH TV will be headlined by a Four Corner Survival Match featuring Jeff Cobb vs. Jay Lethal vs. Rush vs. PCO.
– New promo for ROH Best In The World.
– Jeff Cobb speaks ahead of Best In The World.
– Jay Lethal takes on Curry Man in a ROH Throwback
– ROH has released a rainbow “Happy Wrestling” t-shirt in honor of Pride month as well as new Rush hats, and DVDs of their 17th Anniversary Show as well as a Best of ROH in 2017 compilation. They can all be ordered at this link.
– Tickets for the Chicago, Michigan and Milwaukee events are on sale now.
