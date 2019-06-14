– This weekend’s episode of ROH TV will be headlined by a Four Corner Survival Match featuring Jeff Cobb vs. Jay Lethal vs. Rush vs. PCO.

– New promo for ROH Best In The World.

– Jeff Cobb speaks ahead of Best In The World.

– Jay Lethal takes on Curry Man in a ROH Throwback

– ROH has released a rainbow “Happy Wrestling” t-shirt in honor of Pride month as well as new Rush hats, and DVDs of their 17th Anniversary Show as well as a Best of ROH in 2017 compilation. They can all be ordered at this link.

– Tickets for the Chicago, Michigan and Milwaukee events are on sale now.