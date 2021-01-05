wrestling / News
ROH News: Joe Hendry Breaks Down Tony Deppen at Final Battle, Never-Before-Seen Match Highlights, Today’s Week By Week
January 5, 2021 | Posted by
– Joe Hendry explained why Tony Deppen was the breakout star at ROH Final Battle 2020:
– ROH released some video highlights from some never-before-seen matches that were taped wy back in March:
– Today’s edition of ROH Week By Week will be available at 1:00 pm EST. You can check it out below:
More Trending Stories
- FTR Changing Name Of Signature Finisher To Honor Brodie Lee
- Matt Hardy Says Vince McMahon Is ‘So Obsessed’ With The Hardy Boyz He Created The Hardy Bros
- CM Punk Quotes The Dude in Response to Ric Flair Calling Shawn Michaels The Greatest Worker Ever
- Booker T Explains Why He Was Embarrassed After Using Racial Slur for Hulk Hogan in WCW Promo