wrestling / News

ROH News: Kenny King vs. LSG Full Match Video, Final Battle Trailer Compilation, Dojo Students Showcase Their Skills

December 24, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
ROH logo

– ROH released a full match video featuring Kenny King vs. LSG:

– Also, ROH compiled all the trailer for this month’s Final Battle 2020 event, which you can view here:

– A new Ring of Honor TV preview clip offered a glimpse at ROH Dojo students Ken Dixon and Eric Martin. That clip can be viewed below:

