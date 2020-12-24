wrestling / News
ROH News: Kenny King vs. LSG Full Match Video, Final Battle Trailer Compilation, Dojo Students Showcase Their Skills
December 24, 2020 | Posted by
– ROH released a full match video featuring Kenny King vs. LSG:
– Also, ROH compiled all the trailer for this month’s Final Battle 2020 event, which you can view here:
– A new Ring of Honor TV preview clip offered a glimpse at ROH Dojo students Ken Dixon and Eric Martin. That clip can be viewed below:
This weekend on ROH TV, get a glimpse into the future of wrestling as the ROH Dojo students showcase their skills.
Don’t miss @the_kendixon and @classicemartin vs @vivadanteviva and @cupofjoekeys!
📺TV Listings: https://t.co/7wgWAzMs5n#WatchROH pic.twitter.com/dl61f7vpEI
— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) December 23, 2020
