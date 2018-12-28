ROH News: Lineups For Upcoming ROH Events, Fans Can Vote In Year-End Polls, New T-Shirts Available

– ROH has released new t-shirts for Mandy Leon, Villain Enterprises, Jay Lethal and Ian Riccaboni’s sign-off line “Happy Wrestling.”

– Fans are allowed to vote in Ring of Honor’s Best of 2018 Year-End polls here.

– Talent scheduled for the first TV taping of the year (January 12 in Atlanta, GA) are Jay Lethal, The Briscoes, Jeff Cobb, Kelly Klein, The Kingdom, PCO, Brody King, Marty Scurll, Dalton Castle, The Boys, Flip Gordon, Kenny King, Shane Taylor, Silas Young, and The Luchasaurus.

– ROH’s live event on January 13 in Concord, North Carolina will include ROH Champion Jay Lethal vs. Dalton Castle and ROH Six Man Tag Team Champions The Kingdom vs. Hurricane Helms & Luchasaurus & Delirious. It will stream live for Honorclub members.