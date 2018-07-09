ROH News: Matches Announced For This Week’s ROH TV, Next TV Taping Revealed, Matches Announced For Honor For All

– This week’s ROH TV will feature Bully Ray vs. Cheeseburger (No DQ, No Countout) and Cody vs. Titan.

– ROH will tape TV on July 21 in Atlanta, Georgia at the Center Stage Theater.

– Here are the matches for ROH Honor Rising in Nashville, TN on July 20. It will air live for Honorclub subscribers.

*ROH TV Champion Punishment Martinez vs. Scorpio Sky.

*NWA Champion Nick Aldis vs. Flip Gordon.

*Women of Honor Champion Sumie Sakai vs. Karen Q.

*ROH Tag Team Champions The Briscoes vs. IWGP Tag Team Champions The Young Buck vs. The Addiction – Non-title.

*Kenny King vs. Chris Sabin vs. Shane Taylor vs. Jonathan Gresham to determine top contender for ROH TV Championship.

*Matt Taven vs. Marty Scurll.