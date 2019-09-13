ROH News: Matt Taven Has No Respect for Rush, Marty Scurll vs. Bandido Preview, Mark Haskins vs. Adam Page Throwback Video

– ROH World champion Matt Taven revealed in an Instagram post today that he has no respect at all for Rush or his family. Taven is set to defend his title against Rush at Death Before Dishonor in Las Vegas later this month.

Taven wrote in his Instagram post, “Rush I don’t respect you or any member of your family.” You can check that out below.

– ROH released a preview video for Bandido vs. Marty Scurll on ROH TV. You can check out that preview clip below.

– Ring of Honor released a full match video this week featuring Mark Haskins vs. Adam Page from the finals of the International Cup from the 2018 Honor Re-United Tour. You can watch that full match video below.