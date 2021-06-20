wrestling / News

ROH News: Matt Taven vs. Dutch Set for Next Weekend’s TV Episode, Papa Briscoe Set for This Week’s ROH Strong

June 20, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– Kevin Eck announced in the latest edition of Eck’s Files that Matt Taven will face Dutch on the June 26 weekend episode of ROH TV. Taven will be looking to get retribution after suffering an ankle injury at the hands of The Righteous last month.

– Papa Briscoe will be the guest on tomorrow’s edition of the ROH Strong podcast.

