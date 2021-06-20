wrestling / News
ROH News: Matt Taven vs. Dutch Set for Next Weekend’s TV Episode, Papa Briscoe Set for This Week’s ROH Strong
June 20, 2021 | Posted by
– Kevin Eck announced in the latest edition of Eck’s Files that Matt Taven will face Dutch on the June 26 weekend episode of ROH TV. Taven will be looking to get retribution after suffering an ankle injury at the hands of The Righteous last month.
– Papa Briscoe will be the guest on tomorrow’s edition of the ROH Strong podcast.
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Rumor on Karrion Kross Getting Fast Tracked to Main WWE Roster
- Backstage Rumor on WWE Maintaining Balancing Act to Keep Broadcast Partners Happy
- Trish Stratus On Her Husband’s Reaction To Her Kissing The Rock In WWE, Building Special Friendship With Lita
- Tammy Sytch Issues Statement After Release From Prison