wrestling / News

ROH News: New Match For Past vs. Present, Maria Manic Taking Vlog Break

February 21, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
ROH logo

– ROH announced that Mark Haskins vs. John Walters has been added to ROH Past vs. Present on March 14.

– Tickets officially go on sale for the 4/23 NYC and 4/24 Philadelphia return today

– Maria Manic announced she would be taking several weeks off from posting video blogs on YouTube. Manic addressed a recent concussion on a latest blog. You can find her comments by clicking here.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Ring of Honor, ROH, Jeremy Lambert

More Stories

loading