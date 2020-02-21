wrestling / News
ROH News: New Match For Past vs. Present, Maria Manic Taking Vlog Break
February 21, 2020 | Posted by
– ROH announced that Mark Haskins vs. John Walters has been added to ROH Past vs. Present on March 14.
– Tickets officially go on sale for the 4/23 NYC and 4/24 Philadelphia return today
– Maria Manic announced she would be taking several weeks off from posting video blogs on YouTube. Manic addressed a recent concussion on a latest blog. You can find her comments by clicking here.
