ROH News: Nick Aldis Spotted In New York City, Top Five Moments From Hammerstein Ballroom, ROH Releases Free 2014 Stretcher Match

December 14, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
nick aldis nwa

– NWA champion Nick Aldis has been seen in New York City, the site of tonight’s ROH Final Battle 2018.

– ROH has posted videos of the top five moments to take place at the Hammerstein Ballroom, the venue for the PPV tonight.

– Finally, ROH has also released a free match from Final Battle 2014, a stretcher match between Mike Bennett and Kevin Steen.

