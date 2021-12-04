wrestling / News
ROH News: Note on Dalton Castle’s Opponent for Final Battle, Road to Final Battle Match Schedule
December 4, 2021 | Posted by
– Per the latest edition of the ROH Eck’s Files:
ROH will announce Dalton Castle’s opponent for the TV title at Final Battle on next week’s edition of Week By Week. Tuesday’s show will also feature Righteous vs. Primal Fear.
Additionally, the following Road to Final Battle matchups will be released next week with the following schedule:
* Monday: Jonathan Gresham vs. Dragon Lee, 1 p.m. ET
* Tuesday: Dalton Castle and Dak Draper vs. PJ Black and Flip Gordon, 7 p.m. ET
* Wednesday: Beer City Bruiser vs. Caprice Coleman, 1 p.m. ET
* Thursday: ROH World Six Man Tag Team Title Match: Champions Shane Taylor and Soldiers of Savagery vs. Violence Unlimited, 7 p.m. ET
* Friday: EC3 vs. Demonic Flamita, 7 p.m. ET
