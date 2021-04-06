wrestling / News
ROH News: Note on Brody King’s New Group, Eli Isom on ROH Strong, Today’s Week By Week
– In case you missed it, the new faction Brody King debuted at the ROH 19th Anniversary event has been dubbed VLNCE UNLTD (Violence Unlimited). The stable features Tony Deppen, Chris Dickinson, and Homicide.
– Eli Isom is the guest on the latest episode of the ROH Strong podcast.
– Today’s episode of ROH Week By Week will debut at 1:00 pm EST. Today’s show will feature Sledge vs. O’Shay Edwards. You can watch the stream in the player below:
