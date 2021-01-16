ROH News: Note on Next Set of TV Tapings, Sneak Peek Clip for Dragon Lee vs. Rey Horus, Rhett Titus Slams Flip Gordon

– PWInsider reports that ROH wrestlers are traveling to Baltimore, Maryland today in order to enter the COVID-19 bubble ahead of the next set of TV tapings. The company will hold its next set of TV tapings later next week.

– Also, ROH has released a sneak peek clip for Rey Horus vs. Dragon Lee for the ROH TV title on this weekend’s TV show. You can view that clip below:

– Ahead of their Pure Wrestling Rules match, Rhett Titus slammed Flip Gordon in a new promo, which you can view here: