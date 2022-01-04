wrestling / News
ROH News: Note on This Week’s TV Episode, Brian Johnson vs. Jonathan Gresham Match
January 4, 2022 | Posted by
– This weekend’s edition of ROH TV will showcase the Year End Award winning matchups.
– ROH released a YouTube exclusive matchup featuring Jonathan Gresham vs. Brian Johnson:
More Trending Stories
- Shinsuke Nakamura Discusses Wanting To Be Part Of NJPW’s 50th Anniversary Event
- Ric Flair Takes Shots At Becky Lynch Over Migos Photo, Deletes The Tweet
- Jim Ross On Steve Austin Expressing His Frustrations To Vince McMahon In 1996, Creation Of ‘Stone Cold’ Character
- Scarlett Bordeaux Puts Temporary Stop on Custom Requests for OnlyFans Due to Massive Outpouring