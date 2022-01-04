wrestling / News

ROH News: Note on This Week’s TV Episode, Brian Johnson vs. Jonathan Gresham Match

January 4, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
ROH logo, Jay Lethal, ROH Week By Week

– This weekend’s edition of ROH TV will showcase the Year End Award winning matchups.

– ROH released a YouTube exclusive matchup featuring Jonathan Gresham vs. Brian Johnson:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

ROH, ROH TV, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading