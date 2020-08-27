wrestling / News
ROH News: PCO Shares New Video With D. Destro, Weekend TV Lineup
August 27, 2020
– Former ROH World champion PCO shared a new video with him and D. Destro. You can check out that clip below.
#PCOjustice The Web-Series August 24th/2020
Monday Night PCO & Destro. The young Scientist Henry Moissan, winner of the Nobel prize in 2018, is confronting the Creator of the Monster PCO, non-other than D.Destro himself.
Get The Cables Now !at @PWTees or https://t.co/7miU9TQVuA pic.twitter.com/VDPoSG3cPs
— PCO Perfect Creation One (@PCOisNotHuman) August 24, 2020
– Ring of Honor (ROH) will return with a showcase of Tracy Williams for its weekend TV show. Here’s the lineup:
* Tracy Williams’ ROH debut vs. Jonathan Gresham
* Tracy Williams vs. Zack Sabre Jr
* Tracy Williams vs. Bully Ray.
