ROH News: PCO Shares New Video With D. Destro, Weekend TV Lineup

August 27, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
PCO ROH

– Former ROH World champion PCO shared a new video with him and D. Destro. You can check out that clip below.

– Ring of Honor (ROH) will return with a showcase of Tracy Williams for its weekend TV show. Here’s the lineup:

* Tracy Williams’ ROH debut vs. Jonathan Gresham
* Tracy Williams vs. Zack Sabre Jr
* Tracy Williams vs. Bully Ray.

