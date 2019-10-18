ROH News: PCO Expected to Re-Sign With Company, Dragon Lee Added to November Dates

– Ring of Honor is expected to re-sign PCO before his contract expires toward the end of the year. According to the WON, PCI’s contract will expire on December 1st but he is very happy with how he’s been trated, and is expected to re-up with the company.

ROH has been working hard to keep PCO on board. He is currently the #1 contender to the ROH World Title and will face Rush at Final Battle 2019.

– The WON also notes that ROH has added more dates for Dragon Lee, since the former CMLL star is no longer working the NJPW tour. NJPW pulled Dragon Lee from the tour due to pressure from CMLL, which freed him up so ROH could use him. He’ll be working ROH’s November 2nd, 3rd, 9th, and 10th shows.