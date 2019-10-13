wrestling / News

ROH News: PCO Set to Face RUSH At 2019 Final Battle, Kelly Klein Wins Title

October 12, 2019
PCO ROH

PCO is set to face ROH Champion RUSH at the 2019 Final Battle PPV on 12/13 in Baltimore, Maryland following his win over Marty Scurll on Saturday night at Glory by Honor.

Also, Kelly Klein defeated Angelina Love at Glory by Honor to win the Women of Honor World Title.

For full Glory by Honor results, check out Csonka’s full review.

