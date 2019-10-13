wrestling / News
ROH News: PCO Set to Face RUSH At 2019 Final Battle, Kelly Klein Wins Title
October 12, 2019 | Posted by
PCO is set to face ROH Champion RUSH at the 2019 Final Battle PPV on 12/13 in Baltimore, Maryland following his win over Marty Scurll on Saturday night at Glory by Honor.
Also, Kelly Klein defeated Angelina Love at Glory by Honor to win the Women of Honor World Title.
For full Glory by Honor results, check out Csonka’s full review.
