ROH News: Destro Trains With PCO, Updated Weekend Lineups, New Promo Video Clips

February 26, 2020
– ROH World champion PCO released a clip of some training with D.Destro. You can check out that clip below.

– Ring of Honor is set to hold two events this weekend. First, there will be Bound by Honor on Friday, February 28. It will be held in Nashville, Tennessee. The event will be streaming live on Honor Club and FITE TV.

* ROH Champion PCO vs. TV Champion Dragon Lee
* ROH Tag Team Champions Jay Lethal & Jonathan Gresham vs. Silas Young & Josh Woods
* Jeff Cobb & Dan Maff vs. The Briscoes
* Slex vs. Marty Scurll vs. Bandido
* Rush & Kenny King vs. Flip Gordon & Brody King
* Rey Horus vs. Alex Shelley
* Nicole Savoy vs. Angelina Love
* Vincent & Bateman vs. Dalton Castle & Joe Hendry vs. PJ Black & Brian Johnson vs Lifeblood

Gateway to Honor is set for Saturday, February 29. It will be held at the Family Arena in St. Charles, Missouri. THe event will stream live on Honor Club.

* ROH Champion Rush vs. Mark Haskins vs. PCO
* ROH TV Champion Dragon Lee vs. Dak Draper
* ROH Tag Team Champions Jay Lethal & Jonathan Gresham vs. Bandido & Rey Horus
* The Briscoes & Slex vs. Marty Scurll & Flip Gordon & Brody King
* Vincent & Bateman vs. Josh Woods & Silas Young
* Alex Shelley vs. Dan Maff for the first time ever
* Angelina Love vs. Session Moth Martina

– ROH released a new video and promo clips for their upcoming events, which you can see below.

