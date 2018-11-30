ROH News: Preview For This Week’s ROH TV, ROH Pinnacle To Continue, Company Teaming With Toys for Tots

– ROH has released a preview for this week’s episode of TV on the Sinclair Broadcast Group affiliates. It will premiere on FITE next week.

– PWInsider reports that there will be more episodes of ROH Pinnacle in the future.

– Ring of Honor is teaming up with The United States Marine Corps Toys for Tots Foundation to help kids in New York City. On December 14 at Final Battle, fans are asked to bring in new, unwrapped toys to give to needy children. You can find information here.