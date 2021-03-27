wrestling / News
ROH News: Pure Title Tournament Streaming Today, Weekend TV Lineup
– ROH Wrestling has announced that the full Pure Title Tournament will be showcased later today on Best on the Planet. This will be a three-hour special showcasing the return of the ROH Pure Championship, which was recently revived after a 14-year absence.
The special will begin at 8:00 pm EST today. It will be available on ROH’s free 24/7 streaming channel on the Live TV section of the STIRR and PLEX app, which are available at all major app stores.
– Here is the weekly ROH TV lineup for Sinclair, NESN, CHARGE, and Stadium:
* Beer City Bruiser vs. Mike Bennett
* Pure Wrestling Gauntlet
* 19th Anniversary Countdown
