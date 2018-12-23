ROH News: Ring of Honor Returning to Baltimore in March, Year-End Award Voting Begins

– Ring of Honor has announced its return to Baltimore, which will take place on March 31st before G1 Supercard. The full announcement is below:

BALTIMORE ANNOUNCED AS FINAL STOP ON ROAD TO G1 SUPERCARD

The final stop before G1 Supercard, the biggest event in Ring of Honor history, will take place in Baltimore on Sunday, March 31 when the UMBC Event Center hosts Road to G1 Supercard: Baltimore.

Tickets for the pivotal show, which will be streamed LIVE for HonorClub, go on sale on Wednesday, Jan. 2 at 10 a.m. Eastern Time for HonorClub members, and Friday, Jan. 4 at 10 a.m. Eastern Time for the general public.

G1 Supercard, a ground-breaking event co-promoted by ROH and New Japan Pro-Wrestling, will be held on April 6 at New York City’s Madison Square Garden. The show sold out within minutes after going on sale to the general public.

Road to G1 Supercard: Baltimore gives the top stars in wrestling one last opportunity to head to Madison Square Garden with momentum.

Pro wrestling has a rich history in Baltimore, as does ROH, and Road to G1 Supercard: Baltimore undoubtedly will add another important chapter to that history.

