ROH News: Ring of Honor Releases Two More Classic Brodie Lee Matches, Lineup For Tonight’s Best Of 2020 Show

– Ring of Honor has already released several classic matches to pay tribute to the late Brodie Lee, and the company has added two more to the list.

The first is Brodie Lee teaming with Jimmy Jacobs to take on Delirious and Necro Butcher from ROH TV on May 23, 2009. The second is Lee, Jacobs, and Austin Aries squaring off with Tyler Black (Seth Rollins), Delirious, and Necro Butcher at the ROH 7th Anniversary Show on March 21, 2009.

– A special Best of 2020 edition of ROH TV will air tonight on FITE. Here’s the lineup for the show:

*ROH Champion PCO vs. RUSH vs. Mark Haskins from ROH Gateway to Honor 2020

*Jonathan Gresham vs. Tracy Williams from the ROH Pure Championship Tournament Final on the Oct. 31 edition of ROH TV

*Battle Royal from ROH Free Enterprise