ROH News: ROH Pure Title Tournament Alternates Named, Pure Competitors Doing AMAs

– ROH has named the alternates for the ROH Pure Title Tournament. The company has revealed that Dak Draper and Brian Johnson will be the alternates in case a competitor is unable to take part.

Announced for the tournament are PJ Black, Dalton Castle, Delirious, Jonathan Gresham, Kenny King, Jay Lethal, Tracy Williams, Josh Woods, Silas Young, David Finlay, Rocky Romero, Matt Sydal, Tony Deppen, Rust Taylor, Fred Yehi, and Wheeler Yuta. The brackets will be revealed on Monday in the latest ROH Week By Week at 1 PM ET.

– ROH also announced that Sydal, Gresham, King, and Williams will be doing Reddit AMAs over the next week to promote the tournament: