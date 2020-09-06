wrestling / News
ROH News: ROH Pure Title Tournament Alternates Named, Pure Competitors Doing AMAs
– ROH has named the alternates for the ROH Pure Title Tournament. The company has revealed that Dak Draper and Brian Johnson will be the alternates in case a competitor is unable to take part.
Announced for the tournament are PJ Black, Dalton Castle, Delirious, Jonathan Gresham, Kenny King, Jay Lethal, Tracy Williams, Josh Woods, Silas Young, David Finlay, Rocky Romero, Matt Sydal, Tony Deppen, Rust Taylor, Fred Yehi, and Wheeler Yuta. The brackets will be revealed on Monday in the latest ROH Week By Week at 1 PM ET.
– ROH also announced that Sydal, Gresham, King, and Williams will be doing Reddit AMAs over the next week to promote the tournament:
ROH Pure Tournament competitors descend upon Reddit to answer your questions – you can ask them anything!
Read more: https://t.co/Lyg1KmXFBD pic.twitter.com/yFYgkZjnzC
— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) September 3, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Tony Khan on Plans For AEW’s Third Hour on TNT, Says It’s Not Dark, Talks AEW’s Relationship With TNT
- Jim Ross On Ric Flair Almost Bolting Jim Crockett Promotions For WWE In 1988, What Ted Turner Thought Of Ric Flair Prior To Buying JCP
- Arn Anderson Discusses The Future Of The AEW TNT Title, His Picks For Mount Rushmore Of Wrestling Belts
- Matt Hardy Taken To Hospital After AEW All Out Match, Reby Hardy Upset