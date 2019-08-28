wrestling / News
ROH News: ROH Stars Competing In CMLL Grand Prix on Friday, Lineup for ROH TV This Week, Back to School Sale In ROH Store
– ROH stars Matt Taven, Mark Briscoe, Jay Briscoe and Kenny King will take part in CMLL’s Grand Prix tournament in Mexico this Friday. The tournament also includes Luke Hawx, Oraculo, Big Daddy, Mecha Wolf 450, Dragon Lee, Cavernario, Volador Jr., Negro Casas, Diamante Azul, Forastero, Rush and Soberano Jr.
– The following matches are set for this week’s ROH TV on Sinclair Broadcast Group affiliates:
*Jay Lethal and Jonathan Gresham vs. Bandido and Mark Haskins.
*Top Prospect Tournament: Dante Caballero vs. Joe Keys.
– ROH is currently running a 15% off Back to School sale:
💢BACK TO SCHOOL SALE!💢
15% off your entire order at the #ROHProShop!
Combine with your #HonorClub member discount for even more savings!
Sale ends Thursday August 29th at 11:59pm easternhttps://t.co/VgqPj8BfXC pic.twitter.com/eWhpayGpWb
— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) August 23, 2019
