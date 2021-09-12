wrestling / News
ROH News: ROH Tag Titles Change Hands on ROH TV, Lee Moriarty Still Set For Death Before Dishonor, Note On Wrestlers Missing PPV
– On this weekend’s episode of ROH TV, Dragon Lee and Kenny King defeated Chris Dickinson and Homicide to win the ROH Tag Team Titles. Lee also holds the TV title so is now a double champion.
The episode also features Bandido and Rey Horus vs the Briscoes and Josh Woods vs. Will Ferrera
– PWInsider reports that Lee Moriarty will still appear at ROH Death Before Dishonor tomorrow night. Moriarty recently signed with AEW.
– ROH announced that Jay Lethal, Tracy Williams and Rhett Titus will not be part of the PPV due to lingering injuries.
