wrestling / News
ROH News: ROH To Debut New Dungeons and Dragons-themed Series, Caprice Coleman Reacts To First Match, Trivia Challenge With Joe Hendry and Session Moth Martina
– Ring of Honor is set to debut a new series focused on ROH stars playing Dungeons and Dragons this Saturday on Youtube. The announcement reads:
Roleplay of Honor presents the Best Dungeons and Dragons on the Planet.
Premieres: Saturday, June 6th, 7pm ET / 4pm PT
Watch them in action!
Beer City Bruiser as Maynard the Malt-maker, a mountain dwarf cleric
Brawler Milonas as Ander the Goliath Barbarian with his great axe
Cheeseburger as Santi the Bard with his blonde wig and popular singing skills
Joe Hendry as Mega the Successful half-elf Bard
Session Moth Martina as Thia as the flirtatious half-elf wizard-thief
– ROH has posted a new video with Session Moth Martina vs. Joe Hendry in a trivia challenge.
– Another new video sees Caprice Coleman reacting to his first ROH match.
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Rumor on WWE Offering Renewals to Released Superstars at ‘Fraction’ of Previous Contracts
- Vince McMahon Reportedly Sends Out Company Email Detailing WWE’s Dedication and Support for Diversity, Availability of Mental Health Counseling
- Yet Another NXT Wrestler Rumored For Main Roster Call Up
- Matt Riddle Says Shane McMahon Thanked Him For Not Swinging on Goldberg, Says They Still Don’t See Eye-to-Eye