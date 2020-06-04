ROH News: ROH To Debut New Dungeons and Dragons-themed Series, Caprice Coleman Reacts To First Match, Trivia Challenge With Joe Hendry and Session Moth Martina

– Ring of Honor is set to debut a new series focused on ROH stars playing Dungeons and Dragons this Saturday on Youtube. The announcement reads:

Roleplay of Honor presents the Best Dungeons and Dragons on the Planet.

Premieres: Saturday, June 6th, 7pm ET / 4pm PT

Watch them in action!

Beer City Bruiser as Maynard the Malt-maker, a mountain dwarf cleric

Brawler Milonas as Ander the Goliath Barbarian with his great axe

Cheeseburger as Santi the Bard with his blonde wig and popular singing skills

Joe Hendry as Mega the Successful half-elf Bard

Session Moth Martina as Thia as the flirtatious half-elf wizard-thief

– ROH has posted a new video with Session Moth Martina vs. Joe Hendry in a trivia challenge.

– Another new video sees Caprice Coleman reacting to his first ROH match.