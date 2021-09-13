ROH News: Rok-C Comments On Winning ROH Women’s Title, Cary Silkin Not Backstage, Jake Atlas Okay After Match

– As previously reported, Rok-C won the ROH Women’s Championship last night at Death Before Dishonor, defeating Miranda Alize in the tournament finals. The champion took to Twitter to comment on her victory.

She wrote: “YOUNGEST AND NEW RING OF HONOR WOMEN’S WORLD CHAMPION. Thank you so much to every single person who believed in me. You helped me believe in myself. Now let’s do this thing.”

– ROH will be taping new episodes of ROH TV today in Philadelphia on a closed set.

– PWInsider reports that ROH Ambassador Cary Silkin was not backstage at last night’s PPV due to the death of his long-time friend.

– Jake Atlas was okay after his match with Taylor Rust last night, but was “absolutely banged up.”