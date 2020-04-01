wrestling / News

ROH News: Rush Files New Trademark Application, Rhett Titus Live Streaming Workouts

March 31, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Rush has filed an application for a new trademark. PWInsider reports that the ROH star filed for “El Toro Blanco” Rush” for “wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media.”

– Rhett Titus is live streaming his workouts on YouTube. You can see one of the videos below:

