ROH News: Samoa Joe’s New Title Belt, More
– Ring of Honor posted the following highlights from their most recent show on their official Twitter account that you can see below:
ONE YEAR OF DOMINANCE!
The #ROH Chairman @TonyKhan & the #ROH Board of Directors present @SamoaJoe with a new #ROH World TV title.
Watch #ROH #HonorClub on https://t.co/c45XmmE6bl pic.twitter.com/kswK0EZqgZ
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) June 22, 2023
The hatred for #theINFANTRY runs deep after tonight’s match as #TheKingdom @RealMikeBennet, @MattTaven & @MariaLKanellis say it's far from over!
Watch #ROH #HonorClub on https://t.co/c45XmmDylN pic.twitter.com/7HGFd7IVTn
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) June 23, 2023
"I respect the aggression, boys. But, Alex…Johnny…Let's see that same aggression next week…dig what I'm sayin' man?' – @NoNamexVincent
Watch #ROH #HonorClub on https://t.co/c45XmmDylN pic.twitter.com/KE34kKWCbr
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) June 23, 2023
.@MarkSterlingEsq makes a 'generous deal' with @DiamanteLAX.
Watch #ROH #HonorClub on https://t.co/c45XmmDylN pic.twitter.com/xNCTeuVwKJ
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) June 23, 2023
.@DiamanteLAX demands a rematch against @Miss_LeilaGrey after blatant interference by @MarkSterlingEsq!
Watch #ROH #HonorClub on https://t.co/c45XmmE6bl pic.twitter.com/4Ny07ZLwn8
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) June 23, 2023
.@AthenaPalmer_FG is still your #ROH Women's World Champion after a brutal Chicago Street Fight.
But now, the champ is left with one question….Who is gonna step up?
Watch #ROH #HonorClub on https://t.co/c45XmmE6bl pic.twitter.com/eFPwd1y4iZ
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) June 23, 2023