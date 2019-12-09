wrestling / News
ROH News: Shane Taylor Hypes Match With Dragon Lee at Final Battle, Angelina Love vs. Manic Maria Promo
December 9, 2019
– Ring of Honor has released a new video featuring Shayne Taylor promoting his match with Dragon Lee at ROH Final Battle. You can see the video below, in which Taylor said it’s “hope vs. reality” with ROH and fans hoping that Lee wins but the reality being that Taylor himself will walk away with his title reign intact:
– The company also released the following hype video for Angelina Love vs. Maria Manic:
