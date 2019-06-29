wrestling / News
ROH News: Update On Jeff Cobb’s Contract Status, ROH Had Timing Issues Last Night
June 29, 2019 | Posted by
– Fightful reports that Jeff Cobb told them that his initial contract was for one year. He debuted for the company back in September. At this time there’s no word on if he’s signed any kind of a contract extension.
– ROH reportedly had timing issues near the end of the Best in the World PPV last night.
More Trending Stories
- Bruce Prichard Discusses Who Came Up With The Ultimate Warrior Name, Says Vince McMahon Originally Didn’t Even Want To Use The Name
- Arby’s Shares Special Sauce Portrait of Jon Moxley, Renee Young Responds
- Mick Foley Says Wrestlers Had More Freedom In Attitude Era, Thinks Wrestlers Need To Be Allowed To Fail In Modern Era
- New Details on How Many AEW Double or Nothing Buyers Didn’t Buy All In