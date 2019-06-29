wrestling / News

ROH News: Update On Jeff Cobb’s Contract Status, ROH Had Timing Issues Last Night

June 29, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Jeff Cobb

Fightful reports that Jeff Cobb told them that his initial contract was for one year. He debuted for the company back in September. At this time there’s no word on if he’s signed any kind of a contract extension.

– ROH reportedly had timing issues near the end of the Best in the World PPV last night.

