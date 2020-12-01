wrestling / News
ROH News: Soldiers of Savagery on ROHStrong, Weekly TV Highlights, Joe Hendry Breaks Down Brody King’s Technique
December 1, 2020 | Posted by
– The latest episode of the ROH Strong podcast is out now, which features the Soldiers of Savagery. Here’s an official description and audio for the show:
The Soldiers of Savagery (Moses and Kaun) talk about their recent matches against the Briscoes, working with Shane Taylor, and getting their college degrees and “real jobs” before pursuing a career in pro wrestling. They also share memories of their trainer, RJ Meyer, who recently died of leukemia.
– ROH released the following video highlights for the latest weekly TV episode:
– ROH released a new video featuring Joe Hendry breaking down Brody King’s in-ring technique, which you can see below:
