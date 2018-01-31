ROH News: Stardom Name Announced For WOH Tournament, South Florida Show Announced, Updated Honor Reigns Supreme Card

– Ring of Honor has announced that Hana Kimura is the latest Stardom talent to join the Women of Honor Championship tournament. You can see the full announcement below:

Stardom’s dominant Oedo Tai faction is well-represented in the tournament to crown the first Women of Honor Champion! In addition to the leader of Oedo Tai, Kagetsu’s tag team partner, one half of the Goddess of Stardom Champions, second-generation star Hana Kimura has entered the tournament to crown the first Women of Honor Champion!

Hana uses an explosive variety of moves such as the missile dropkick, suplexes, big boots, and standing dropkicks to stun and defeat her opponents. The 20-year old competitor is just days older than the tournament’s youngest competitor HZK but has a number of championships under her belt that illustrate her fast rise!

In addition to being one half of the current Goddess of Stardom Champions, Hana has also held Stardom’s six-woman championship, The Artist of Stardom with Kagetsu and her legendary mother and former Women of Honor competitor Kyoko Kimura!

Despite being so early in her career, Hana has shown she is extremely capable of capturing gold and she believes the Women of Honor Championship could be the perfect fashion accessory!

She told ROHWrestling.com, “WOH Championship belt will be around I Oedotai Hana Kimura’s waist. The Pink, Black, and Gold belt is perfect for me.” She elaborated, “Pink= Cute, Black = Strong, and Gold = Gorgeous. These are all perfect for me because I am all of them. I will do whatever it takes to put that belt around my waist!”

– ROH announced on Twitter that the company is set to return to Palm Beach, Florida on April 27th:

ROH returns to South Florida on Fri April 27 at the Palm Beach Convention Center! Tix on sale next Wed (2/7) for Ringside Members and Fri (2/9) for the general public. https://t.co/nJyhWThu5m for more! pic.twitter.com/mjqvCOa6iz — ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) January 31, 2018

– Here is the latest updated card for Honor Reigns Supreme, which takes place on February 9th in Concord, North Carolina:

* Bullet Club (Cody, Marty Scurll & Adam Page) vs. The Kingdom (Matt Taven, TK O’Ryan & Vinny Marseglia)

* Jay Lethal vs. Jonathan Gresham

* Non-Title Match: Best Friends (Beretta & Chuckie T.) vs. The Young Bucks

* SoCal Uncensored (Christopher Daniels, Frankie Kazarian & Scorpio Sky) vs. Dalton Castle & The Boys

* Punishment Martinez vs. Flip Gordon

* Also Appearing: Silas Young, The Briscoes, Kenny King, Shane Taylor, Cheeseburger, Kelly Klein, Deonna Purrazzo, Mandy Leon