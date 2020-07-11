ROH News: Livestream for CM Punk vs. Samoa Joe Trilogy Match, Top 6 Greatest Moments From G1 Supercard

– ROH released a video showcasing the six greatest moments from the ROH/NJPW G1 Supercard, which was held last year at the Madison Square Garden. You can check out that video below.

– To celebrate ROH’s YouTube channel hitting 500,000 subscribers, ROH is streaming the first match of the CM Punk vs. Samoa Joe Trilogy. The first match will stream later today at 7:00 pm EST. You will be able to watch it in the player below.