wrestling / News
ROH News: Livestream for CM Punk vs. Samoa Joe Trilogy Match, Top 6 Greatest Moments From G1 Supercard
July 11, 2020 | Posted by
– ROH released a video showcasing the six greatest moments from the ROH/NJPW G1 Supercard, which was held last year at the Madison Square Garden. You can check out that video below.
– To celebrate ROH’s YouTube channel hitting 500,000 subscribers, ROH is streaming the first match of the CM Punk vs. Samoa Joe Trilogy. The first match will stream later today at 7:00 pm EST. You will be able to watch it in the player below.
