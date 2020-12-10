wrestling / News
ROH News: Talent Prepping For Next Tapings, Full Final Battle 2004 Match
December 10, 2020 | Posted by
– Ring of Honor has its stars getting ready for the next set of tapings, which will include Final Battle 2020. PWInsider reports that the roster is currently in the ROH Bubble in Baltimore ahead of the TV tapings and Final Battle, which will reportedly start taping tomorrow.
– The company has released the full match from Final Battle 2004 pitting CM Punk & Steve Corino vs Generation Next:
