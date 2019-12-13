wrestling / News
ROH News: Teddy Hart Backstage, Billboard In Baltimore, More
– Fightful Select reports Teddy Hart is backstage at ROH Final Battle.
– PCO, who will challenge RUSH for the ROH World Title tonight, sent out the following tweet.
Tonight @PCOisNotHuman vs Rush at @ringofhonor Final Battle for the World Heavyweight Title (Today on Interstate 83 Baltimore and many other places ! It’s on !!! pic.twitter.com/aXsiINCdZO
— PCO Perfect Creation One (@PCOisNotHuman) December 13, 2019
– Shane Taylor did an interview with Stadium.
Are you ready for @ringofhonor: Final Battle? #ROH@shane216taylor is ready and he joined us for a few minutes to discuss the biggest PPV of the year, which goes down tonight! #FinalBattle pic.twitter.com/vubRVrMZbd
— Stadium (@Stadium) December 13, 2019
– A number of ROH stars visited with hospitalized children at the Johns Hopkins Children’s Center in Baltimore today.
– The PPV portion of Final Battle will begin at 8 p.m. ET. The pre-show will stream for free beginning at 7 p.m. ET.
