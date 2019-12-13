– Fightful Select reports Teddy Hart is backstage at ROH Final Battle.

– PCO, who will challenge RUSH for the ROH World Title tonight, sent out the following tweet.

Tonight @PCOisNotHuman vs Rush at @ringofhonor Final Battle for the World Heavyweight Title (Today on Interstate 83 Baltimore and many other places ! It’s on !!! pic.twitter.com/aXsiINCdZO — PCO Perfect Creation One (@PCOisNotHuman) December 13, 2019

– Shane Taylor did an interview with Stadium.

Are you ready for @ringofhonor: Final Battle? #ROH@shane216taylor is ready and he joined us for a few minutes to discuss the biggest PPV of the year, which goes down tonight! #FinalBattle pic.twitter.com/vubRVrMZbd — Stadium (@Stadium) December 13, 2019

– A number of ROH stars visited with hospitalized children at the Johns Hopkins Children’s Center in Baltimore today.

– The PPV portion of Final Battle will begin at 8 p.m. ET. The pre-show will stream for free beginning at 7 p.m. ET.