ROH News: Teddy Hart Backstage, Billboard In Baltimore, More

December 13, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
ROH Final Battle

Fightful Select reports Teddy Hart is backstage at ROH Final Battle.

– PCO, who will challenge RUSH for the ROH World Title tonight, sent out the following tweet.

– Shane Taylor did an interview with Stadium.

– A number of ROH stars visited with hospitalized children at the Johns Hopkins Children’s Center in Baltimore today.

– The PPV portion of Final Battle will begin at 8 p.m. ET. The pre-show will stream for free beginning at 7 p.m. ET.

ROH, ROH Final Battle, Jeremy Lambert

