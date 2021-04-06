wrestling / News

ROH News: This Week’s TV Lineup, Flip Gordon Starts Website, Joe Hendry Breaks Down EC3 vs. Jay Briscoe

April 6, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– Here is the lineup for this weekend’s edition of ROH TV:

* Jay Lethal and Jonathan Gresham vs. Bandido and Flamita
* Delirious vs. Rocky Romero

– Flip Gordon has started his own official website at www.flipgordon.com.

– ROH released the latest edition of Technique Tuesday, featuring Joe Hendry breaking down EC3 vs. Jay Briscoe from the 19th Anniversary show:

