ROH News: This Week’s TV Lineup, Rush vs. Shane Taylor Title Match, Latest Video Highlights
February 23, 2021 | Posted by
– Ring of Honor (ROH) returns this weekend for its weekly TV show. This week’s show will feature two title matchups. Here’s the lineup:
* ROH Championship Match: Rush (c) vs. Shane Taylor
* Pure Rules ROH Tag Team Championship Match: Jay Lethal and Jonathan Gresham (c) vs. Kenny King and Dragon Lee
. @KennyKingPb2 @dragonlee95 will face @TheJonGresham @TheLethalJay this coming weekend on the Championship Edition of ROH TV!!#WatchROH pic.twitter.com/mIGIuaxsMY
— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) February 23, 2021
– More video highlights are out for this past weekend’s ROH TV:
