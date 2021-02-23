wrestling / News

ROH News: This Week’s TV Lineup, Rush vs. Shane Taylor Title Match, Latest Video Highlights

February 23, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
ROH logo, Jay Lethal

– Ring of Honor (ROH) returns this weekend for its weekly TV show. This week’s show will feature two title matchups. Here’s the lineup:

* ROH Championship Match: Rush (c) vs. Shane Taylor
* Pure Rules ROH Tag Team Championship Match: Jay Lethal and Jonathan Gresham (c) vs. Kenny King and Dragon Lee

– More video highlights are out for this past weekend’s ROH TV:




More Trending Stories

article topics :

ROH, ROH TV, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading