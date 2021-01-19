wrestling / News

ROH News: This Week’s TV Lineup, This Week’s ROH Week By Week

January 19, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– ROH has announced the following lineup for this week’s weekly TV program:

* Shane Taylor and The Soldiers of Savagery vs. Jonathan Gresham, Jay Lethal, and Tracy Williams
* Pure Rules Match: Dalton Castle vs. Josh Woods

– This week’s episode of ROH Week By Week is now available:

